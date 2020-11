Expanscape present 2 New Portable Multi-Screen innovations!

The world's first SEVEN Screen Laptop Computer and the WORLD's FIRST "Pocketable" Dual Screen Portable Server - The TeenySERV Duo! *Note both innovations are currently engineering prototypes

**Expanscape will be manufacturing and selling and leasing our prototypes even before they are finalised as we recognise there is an immediate demand for these items in the DevOps, SecOps, CyberSecurity and Day;Stock;Commodity Trader communities. Contact us at prototypesales@expansys.com for details.

***The name "Aurora7" is just the name of our Engineering prototype.

****Expanscape is a trading name of Byte Iron Limited